Hand crafted and exquisitely heavy, the Live Rosin Jelly Infused Pre-Roll is the next step on our quest for cannabis perfection. We injected exotic cultivars with Tier 1 Live Rosin Jelly, extracted from California’s finest fresh-frozen premium cannabis. The end result is an even burn, a handpicked flavor combo, and heavy hits you won’t find anywhere else.



Flower: Orange Tree



Orange Tree is a hybrid strain made by crossing 24k Gold and Orange Valley OG. This strain is especially popular among citrus lovers for its bold, orange flavors. When smoked, this strain envelops your senses in a sweet, orange aroma that will make you feel as if you're walking through an orange tree orchard, while effects are just as picturesque, calming and relaxing the body and mind.



Rosin: Amarelo



Amarelo, also known as “Yellow Bud,” is a 100% pure sativa strain created through crossing the potent Brazil x IBL strains. Named for its gorgeous appearance and bright high, Amarelo delivers a light flowery herbal tea taste that's accented by touches of sandalwood. The Amarelo high is just as delightful with lightweight heady effects and an overarching energy that will have you flying high for hours.



Strain Type: Sativa

Effect Profile: Creative, Uplifting, Energetic

Flavor Profile: Citrus, Herbal, Sweet

Lineage:

Orange Tree: 24k Gold x Orange Valley OG

Amarelo: Brazilian Landrace x IBL strains

