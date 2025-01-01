Papa Burger is a heavy-hitting hybrid made by crossing GMO with Han Solo Burger. Known for its deep, relaxing effects, this strain delivers a pungent aroma of garlic, fuel, and earth with a savory, funky flavor that lingers. Papa Burger is perfect for settling in and winding down with weighty, full-body relief.
Rosin: Papaya Cake
Papaya Cake is a flavorful cross of Wedding Cake and Papaya. This strain offers a tropical dessert-like profile with notes of sweet papaya, creamy vanilla, and subtle spice. The effects are mellow and soothing, pairing calming mental clarity with gentle physical ease.
PHENOTYPE: Hybrid LINEAGE: Papa Burger: GMO × Han Solo Burger Papaya Cake: Wedding Cake × Papaya FLAVOR PROFILE: Garlic, Tropical, Funk EFFECT PROFILE: Relaxed, Hungry, Sleepy
This statement has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease."
Papa Burger x Papaya Cake | Hybrid - Live Rosin Infused 0.5g Preroll 5-Pack
Papa Burger is a heavy-hitting hybrid made by crossing GMO with Han Solo Burger. Known for its deep, relaxing effects, this strain delivers a pungent aroma of garlic, fuel, and earth with a savory, funky flavor that lingers. Papa Burger is perfect for settling in and winding down with weighty, full-body relief.
Rosin: Papaya Cake
Papaya Cake is a flavorful cross of Wedding Cake and Papaya. This strain offers a tropical dessert-like profile with notes of sweet papaya, creamy vanilla, and subtle spice. The effects are mellow and soothing, pairing calming mental clarity with gentle physical ease.
PHENOTYPE: Hybrid LINEAGE: Papa Burger: GMO × Han Solo Burger Papaya Cake: Wedding Cake × Papaya FLAVOR PROFILE: Garlic, Tropical, Funk EFFECT PROFILE: Relaxed, Hungry, Sleepy
This statement has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease."
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Founded in 1996. Los Angeles born and raised. Family-owned and operated. Heavy Hitters remains driven by a relentless pursuit of crafting the perfect high. No shortcuts, no substitutes, no compromises.
With a legacy of delivering purity & potency that spans almost three decades, Heavy Hitters vapes rank among the bestselling premium cannabis products of all time. With more than 10 million units sold, our lineup features a complete range of oil types, formats, and purpose-built delivery platforms spanning vapes, edibles, infused pre-rolls, and beverages. Each Heavy Hitters product showcases our dedication to using only top-shelf input materials, unrivaled craftsmanship, and innovative production techniques resulting in the best-in-class cannabis experience for our customers.
From our humble California roots, Heavy Hitters is expanding its reach across the nation. Now available in New York, our mission remains steadfast: to bring the finest, most pure cannabis to enthusiasts everywhere.