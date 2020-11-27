Papaya Cake 100% Pure Live Rosin - 1g Cartridge (Hybrid)
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
About this product
Solventless, whole flower flavor. 100% Pure Live Rosin.
Hand crafted and hedonistically heavy, Pure Live Rosin by Heavy Hitters puts flavor at the forefront and solvents completely out of the question. Packed with a robust terpene profile and full spectrum cannabinoids, each cartridge captures the unique characteristics of its strain, leading to a euphoric, flower-like experience. Pure Live Rosin is sourced from California's finest premium flower fresh frozen at peak maturity, extracted using all-natural processes (into five and six star ice water hash) and expertly decarbed. The result is a small batch, terpene-rich oil with exceptional taste.
Dessert in the tropics never tasted so good. Papaya Cake is a dreamy, creamy slice of indica-heavy goodness, and the high is just as delicious. Soothing and satisfying, Papaya Cake takes your brain on a vacation while spreading warm tingles through your body; just right for crashing on the couch or hammock.
Strain Type: Hybrid
Taste Profile: Papaya, Cake, Lemon
Effect Profile: Happy, Relaxed, Tingly
Lineage: Cross between Papaya and Wedding Cake
About this strain
Papaya Cake is a hybrid marijuana strain. We’re still learning about the flavors and effects of Papaya Cake. If you’ve smoked this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Papaya Cake effects
Reported by real people like you
105 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
53% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
41% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
35% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
10% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
2% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
16% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
13% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
13% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
Heavy Hitters
Heavy Hitters
A LEGACY OF PURITY, POTENCY, AND PURPOSE. SINCE 1996.
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT.
NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.
