Solventless, whole flower flavor. 100% Pure Live Rosin.

Hand crafted and hedonistically heavy, Pure Live Rosin by Heavy Hitters puts flavor at the forefront and solvents completely out of the question. Packed with a robust terpene profile and full spectrum cannabinoids, each cartridge captures the unique characteristics of its strain, leading to a euphoric, flower-like experience. Pure Live Rosin is sourced from California's finest premium flower fresh frozen at peak maturity, extracted using all-natural processes (into five and six star ice water hash) and expertly decarbed. The result is a small batch, terpene-rich oil with exceptional taste.



Dessert in the tropics never tasted so good. Papaya Cake is a dreamy, creamy slice of indica-heavy goodness, and the high is just as delicious. Soothing and satisfying, Papaya Cake takes your brain on a vacation while spreading warm tingles through your body; just right for crashing on the couch or hammock.



Strain Type: Hybrid

Taste Profile: Papaya, Cake, Lemon

Effect Profile: Happy, Relaxed, Tingly

Lineage: Cross between Papaya and Wedding Cake

