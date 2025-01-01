About this product
"BURSTING WITH TROPICAL SWEETNESS AND SUBTLE DIESEL UNDERTONES, THIS ICONIC HYBRID DELIVERS A VIBRANT, EUPHORIC HIGH. CREATIVITY AND ENERGY FLOW EFFORTLESSLY, GRADUALLY SETTLING INTO A RELAXED, SUNNY CALM THAT KEEPS YOUR MIND CLEAR AND YOUR MOOD ELEVATED.
PHENOTYPE: HYBRID
LINEAGE: TRAINWRECK × HAWAIIAN
FLAVOR PROFILE: PINEAPPLE, TROPICAL, SWEET
EFFECT PROFILE: UPLIFTED, ENERGIZING, HAPPY
THIS STATEMENT HAS NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. THIS PRODUCT IS NOT INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE."
About this brand
Heavy Hitters
Founded in 1996. Los Angeles born and raised. Family-owned and operated. Heavy Hitters remains driven by a relentless pursuit of crafting the perfect high. No shortcuts, no substitutes, no compromises.
With a legacy of delivering purity & potency that spans almost three decades, Heavy Hitters vapes rank among the bestselling premium cannabis products of all time. With more than 10 million units sold, our lineup features a complete range of oil types, formats, and purpose-built delivery platforms spanning vapes, edibles, infused pre-rolls, and beverages. Each Heavy Hitters product showcases our dedication to using only top-shelf input materials, unrivaled craftsmanship, and innovative production techniques resulting in the best-in-class cannabis experience for our customers.
From our humble California roots, Heavy Hitters is expanding its reach across the nation. Now available in New York, our mission remains steadfast: to bring the finest, most pure cannabis to enthusiasts everywhere.
License(s)
- CA, US: C11-0001429-LIC
- CA, US: CCL20-0000106
