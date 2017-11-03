Platinum Cookies | Hybrid - Diamond THCA-Infused Pre-Roll - 1G Joint

by Heavy Hitters
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
  • Photo of Platinum Cookies | Hybrid - Diamond THCA-Infused Pre-Roll - 1G Joint
  • Photo of Platinum Cookies | Hybrid - Diamond THCA-Infused Pre-Roll - 1G Joint
About this product

The heaviest hitting joint.

Heavy Hitters Diamond THCA Joints are hand rolled with sticky, premium indoor flower sourced from California’s premier growers. Visibly infused with rough-cut 99%+ pure THCA Diamonds, these heavy hitting joints offer a substantially more potent, incredibly cerebral high.

Crafted for true flower enthusiasts, we seek out rare and hard-to-get strains. From landrace classics to innovative genetics, we rotate our Diamond menu to provide the best available options.

Platinum Cookies, also called "Platinum GSC," is a balanced hybrid born from OG Kush and Durban Poison. True to its name, it features a frosty appearance and a sweet cookie-kush flavor with a musky, pungent aroma. The high delivers a euphoric boost, uplifting your mood and leaving you relaxed and content.

Strain Type: Hybrid
Taste Profile: Pungent, Cookie, Herbal
Effect Profile: Tingly, Relaxed, Euphoric
Lineage: OG Kush x Durban Poison

About this strain

Platinum Cookies, also known as "Platinum Girl Scout Cookies," "Platinum GSC," and "PGSC" is a popular hybrid marijuana strain and the next evolution of GSC. This Cup-winning hybrid—a cross of OG Kush, Durban Poison, and a third unknown strain—fills your nose and lungs with sweet notes of berry and candy, followed by a fruity spiciness. Patients with severe pain, nausea, swelling, migraines, and stress should look no further for relief as symptoms both physical and mood-related melt away instantly. The Platinum GSC strain flaunts a heavy coat of crystal trichomes over its sage green leaves, assuring its potency to any consumer in doubt.

About this brand

Logo for the brand Heavy Hitters
Heavy Hitters
Founded in 1996. Los Angeles born and raised. Family-owned and operated. Heavy Hitters remains driven by a relentless pursuit of crafting the perfect high. No shortcuts, no substitutes, no compromises.

With a legacy of delivering purity & potency that spans almost three decades, Heavy Hitters vapes rank among the bestselling premium cannabis products of all time. With more than 10 million units sold, our lineup features a complete range of oil types, formats, and purpose-built delivery platforms spanning vapes, edibles, infused pre-rolls, and beverages. Each Heavy Hitters product showcases our dedication to using only top-shelf input materials, unrivaled craftsmanship, and innovative production techniques resulting in the best-in-class cannabis experience for our customers.

From our humble California roots, Heavy Hitters is expanding its reach across the nation. Now available in New York, our mission remains steadfast: to bring the finest, most pure cannabis to enthusiasts everywhere.

License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0001429-LIC
  • CA, US: CCL20-0000106
