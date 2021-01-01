About this product
Diamond harmonizes ULTRA premium flower and ULTRA potent 98%+ THC-A diamonds, providing a deep balanced body effect and flavorful filled smooth smoke flow.
The current strain offerings test at up to 60% THC!
Convenient Tin | Folded Tip | Small Batch | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke
The name sounds heavy, but the high is light as a feather. Pound Cake is a rich and happy hybrid that leans on the indica side, and it shows: Expect a relaxing couchlock that’s not-quite-sedating, all wrapped up in a fruity, woody package. Pound Cake lifts you up and keeps you high, and despite its potency this strain keeps your thoughts moving from happy spot to happy spot. Dig in and enjoy.
Taste Profile: Berry, Citrus, Sweet
Effect Profile: Relaxed, Happy, Focused
Lineage: Cross between Sunset Sherbert and an unknown indica
About this brand
Heavy Hitters
A LEGACY OF PURITY, POTENCY, AND PURPOSE. SINCE 1996.
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT.
NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.
