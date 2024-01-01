Private Reserve | Indica - Diamond THCA-Infused Pre-Rolls - 2.5G 5-Pack
THC 19%
About this strain
Private Reserve, also known as PR,, is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel energetic, focused, and creative. Private Reserve has 19% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Private Reserve, before let us know! Leave a review.
