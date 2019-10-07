Hitters 483 Live Resin is rich in terpenes and cannabinoids for a full taste profile. Each batch of 483 Live Resin is made using exclusively cannabis-derived ingredients sourced from our favorite growers across the state. Whole flower is fresh frozen directly after harvest with no curing time. It is then extracted at subzero, high-critical temperatures throughout the entire process, resulting in high terpene and taste profile retention, then blended with high-THC distillate to keep giving you that best tasting and enjoyable high that you've come to love from Heavy Hitters.



Heavy Hitters' Purple Punch is an Indica that will help you relax your body and mind with flavors of berries, grape and sweetness.



Strain Type: Indica

Taste Profile: Sweet, Berry, Earthy

Effect Profile: Calm, Relaxed Sleepy

Perfect For: After dinner, Napping, and managing nausea

