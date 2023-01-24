About this product
Heavy Hitters’ Infused Pre-Rolls are made for those who want a little something extra. Each premium pre-roll is all nugs and no shake, with an infused concentrate that amplifies the already top-shelf high that you can expect from Heavy Hitters. Light up, and enjoy your favorite strain like it was your first time again.
Folded Tip | Concentrate Infused | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke
Purple Z is a distinct and powerful strain of marijuana that is known for its purple hues and intense effects. It has an intense and delicious flavor of sweet berries underscored by earthy, spicy, notes and the aroma to match. This strain is known to be a great choice for those looking for a powerful and uplifting experience.
Strain Type: Indica
Taste Profile: Berries, Earthy, Spice
Effect Profile: Euphoric, Happy, Sleepy
Lineage: Purple Punch x Zkittlez
About this brand
Heavy Hitters
A LEGACY OF PURITY, POTENCY, AND PURPOSE. SINCE 1996.
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT.
NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.
State License(s)
C11-0001429-LIC
CCL20-0000106