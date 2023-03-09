Heavy Hitters’ Infused Pre-Rolls are made for those who want a little something extra. Each premium pre-roll is all nugs and no shake, with an infused concentrate that amplifies the already top-shelf high that you can expect from Heavy Hitters. Light up, and enjoy your favorite strain like it was your first time again.



Folded Tip | Concentrate Infused | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke



Purple Z is a distinct and powerful strain of marijuana that is known for its purple hues and intense effects. It has an intense and delicious flavor of sweet berries underscored by earthy, spicy, notes and the aroma to match. This strain is known to be a great choice for those looking for a powerful and uplifting experience.



Strain Type: Indica

Taste Profile: Berries, Earthy, Spice

Effect Profile: Euphoric, Happy, Sleepy

Lineage: Purple Punch x Zkittlez



