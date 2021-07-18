Rainbow Belts 100% Pure Live Rosin - 1g Cartridge (Hybrid)
About this product
Hand crafted and hedonistically heavy, Pure Live Rosin by Heavy Hitters puts flavor at the forefront and solvents completely out of the question. Packed with a robust terpene profile and full spectrum cannabinoids, each cartridge captures the unique characteristics of its strain, leading to a euphoric, flower-like experience. Pure Live Rosin is sourced from California's finest premium flower fresh frozen at peak maturity, extracted using all-natural processes (into five and six star ice water hash) and expertly decarbed. The result is a small batch, terpene-rich oil with exceptional taste.
With a calming and sedative effect, this indica-dominant cross between Moonbow and Zkittlez offers a euphoric high leaving you relaxed and happy, while also encouraging a talkative and giggly mood. Notes of sweet fruit and candy make Rainbow belts an especially scrumptious treat for winding down your day.
Strain Type: Hybrid
Effect Profile: Euphoric, Relaxing, Giggly
Flavor Profile: Tropical, Sweet, Earthy
Lineage: Moonbow x Zkittlez
Rainbow Belts, also known as "Rainbow Belt," is an indica marijuana strain made from by crossing Moonbow with Zkittlez. The effects of Rainbow Belts are mostly calming. Consumers say this strain offers a euphoric high that leaves you feeling happy and relaxed. Rainbow Belts is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for cannabis consumers with a high THC tolerance. Rainbow Belts has sedating qualities so it's best to enjoy this strain during the evening hours. The flavor and aroma of this strain may remind you of sweet and fruity candy. Medical marijuana patients choose Rainbow Belts to relieve symptoms associated with insomnia. According to growers, this strain flowers into whispy nugs with curly bright orange hairs and frosted green foliage. Rainbow Belts has an average flowering time of 65 days and will produce an average yield. This strain was originally bred by Archive Seed Bank.
About this brand
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT.
NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.