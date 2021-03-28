Rainbow Cookies Infused Diamond Pre-Roll 1g (Hybrid)
The current strain offerings test at up to 60% THC!
Folded Tip | Small Batch | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke
Rainbow Cookies is as delicious as it sounds, a berry-flavored hybrid with hints of sour and nutty to cap off a complex and enjoyable flavor. While some hybrids lean towards sativa or indica, Rainbow Cookies is prized for its perfect balance between energizing and sedating: A day spent with Rainbow Cookies means a day spent enjoying introspective thoughts and a relaxed body, without any overwhelming sleepiness or jitters.
Taste Profile: Sweet, Sour, Berry
Effect Profile: Relaxed, Thoughtful, Balanced
Lineage: Cross between Sunset Sherbet and Animal Cookies
Rainbow Cookie, also known as “Rainbow Cookies,” is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Sunset Sherbet and Animal Cookies. The effects of Rainbow Cookie are more calming than energizing. Consumers tell us this strain provides a dreamy high that makes them feel euphoric, happy, and hungry. When consumed in large doses, Rainbow Cookie can be sedating. Rainbow Cookie features a classic cookie flavor profile with notes of mint, berry and diesel shining through. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. Rainbow Cookie is 19% THC, making it a great choice for both new and experienced cannabis consumers.
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT.
NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.