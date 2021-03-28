Rainbow Cookie, also known as “Rainbow Cookies,” is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Sunset Sherbet and Animal Cookies. The effects of Rainbow Cookie are more calming than energizing. Consumers tell us this strain provides a dreamy high that makes them feel euphoric, happy, and hungry. When consumed in large doses, Rainbow Cookie can be sedating. Rainbow Cookie features a classic cookie flavor profile with notes of mint, berry and diesel shining through. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. Rainbow Cookie is 19% THC, making it a great choice for both new and experienced cannabis consumers.