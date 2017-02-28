Diamond harmonizes ULTRA premium flower and ULTRA potent 98%+ THC-A diamonds, providing a deep balanced body effect and flavorful filled smooth smoke flow. The current strain offerings test at up to 55% THC!



Diamond is the latest offering from the ULTRA line, an elite collection that embodies the core of Heavy Hitter’s brand principles: To create the purest, most potent cannabis products on the market.



Folded Tip | Small Batch | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke



Need to get something done today? Take a lungful of Raspberry Cough and breathe in some sunshine. This sativa-heavy strain tastes like raspberry (of course) but with something extra - some woody earth, and some exotic spice just to keep you on your toes. When you spend the day with Raspberry Cough, you’re spending the day relaxed, yet awake, social, creative, and ready to get things done. Make it a Raspberry Cough kinda day.



Strain Type: Sativa

Taste Profile: Berries, Earth, Spice

Effect Profile: Awake, Relaxed, Social

Lineage: Cross between ICE and Cambodian