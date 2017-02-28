Raspberry Cough Infused Diamond Pre-Roll 3 Pack 1.5g (Sativa)
SativaTHC 16%CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product
Diamond harmonizes ULTRA premium flower and ULTRA potent 98%+ THC-A diamonds, providing a deep balanced body effect and flavorful filled smooth smoke flow. The current strain offerings test at up to 55% THC!
Diamond is the latest offering from the ULTRA line, an elite collection that embodies the core of Heavy Hitter’s brand principles: To create the purest, most potent cannabis products on the market.
Folded Tip | Small Batch | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke
Need to get something done today? Take a lungful of Raspberry Cough and breathe in some sunshine. This sativa-heavy strain tastes like raspberry (of course) but with something extra - some woody earth, and some exotic spice just to keep you on your toes. When you spend the day with Raspberry Cough, you’re spending the day relaxed, yet awake, social, creative, and ready to get things done. Make it a Raspberry Cough kinda day.
Strain Type: Sativa
Taste Profile: Berries, Earth, Spice
Effect Profile: Awake, Relaxed, Social
Lineage: Cross between ICE and Cambodian
Diamond is the latest offering from the ULTRA line, an elite collection that embodies the core of Heavy Hitter’s brand principles: To create the purest, most potent cannabis products on the market.
Folded Tip | Small Batch | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke
Need to get something done today? Take a lungful of Raspberry Cough and breathe in some sunshine. This sativa-heavy strain tastes like raspberry (of course) but with something extra - some woody earth, and some exotic spice just to keep you on your toes. When you spend the day with Raspberry Cough, you’re spending the day relaxed, yet awake, social, creative, and ready to get things done. Make it a Raspberry Cough kinda day.
Strain Type: Sativa
Taste Profile: Berries, Earth, Spice
Effect Profile: Awake, Relaxed, Social
Lineage: Cross between ICE and Cambodian
About this strain
Raspberry Cough effects
Reported by real people like you
93 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
67% of people report feeling uplifted
Euphoric
59% of people report feeling euphoric
Energetic
51% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
17% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Depression
27% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
26% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
16% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Heavy Hitters
A LEGACY OF PURITY, POTENCY, AND PURPOSE. SINCE 1996.
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT.
NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT.
NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.