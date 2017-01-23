Heavy Hitters Diamond THCA Joints are hand rolled with sticky, premium indoor flower sourced from California’s premier growers. Visibly infused with rough-cut 99%+ pure THCA Diamonds, these heavy hitting joints offer a substantially more potent, incredibly cerebral high.
Crafted for true flower enthusiasts, we seek out rare and hard-to-get strains. From landrace classics to innovative genetics, we rotate our Diamond menu to provide the best available options.
Need to get something done today? Take a lungful of Raspberry Cough and breathe in some sunshine. This sativa-heavy strain tastes like raspberry (of course) but with something extra - some woody earth, and some exotic spice just to keep you on your toes. When you spend the day with Raspberry Cough, you’re spending the day relaxed, yet awake, social, creative, and ready to get things done. Make it a Raspberry Cough kinda day.
Strain Type: Sativa Taste Profile: Berries, Earth, Spice Effect Profile: Awake, Relaxed, Social Lineage: ICE x Cambodian
Founded in 1996. Los Angeles born and raised. Family-owned and operated. Heavy Hitters remains driven by a relentless pursuit of crafting the perfect high. No shortcuts, no substitutes, no compromises.
With a legacy of delivering purity & potency that spans almost three decades, Heavy Hitters vapes rank among the bestselling premium cannabis products of all time. With more than 10 million units sold, our lineup features a complete range of oil types, formats, and purpose-built delivery platforms spanning vapes, edibles, infused pre-rolls, and beverages. Each Heavy Hitters product showcases our dedication to using only top-shelf input materials, unrivaled craftsmanship, and innovative production techniques resulting in the best-in-class cannabis experience for our customers.
From our humble California roots, Heavy Hitters is expanding its reach across the nation. Now available in New York, our mission remains steadfast: to bring the finest, most pure cannabis to enthusiasts everywhere.