The heaviest hitting joint.



Heavy Hitters Diamond THCA Joints are hand rolled with sticky, premium indoor flower sourced from California’s premier growers. Visibly infused with rough-cut 99%+ pure THCA Diamonds, these heavy hitting joints offer a substantially more potent, incredibly cerebral high.



Crafted for true flower enthusiasts, we seek out rare and hard-to-get strains. From landrace classics to innovative genetics, we rotate our Diamond menu to provide the best available options.



Need to get something done today? Take a lungful of Raspberry Cough and breathe in some sunshine. This sativa-heavy strain tastes like raspberry (of course) but with something extra - some woody earth, and some exotic spice just to keep you on your toes. When you spend the day with Raspberry Cough, you’re spending the day relaxed, yet awake, social, creative, and ready to get things done. Make it a Raspberry Cough kinda day.



Strain Type: Sativa

Taste Profile: Berries, Earth, Spice

Effect Profile: Awake, Relaxed, Social

Lineage: ICE x Cambodian



Show more