About this product
The heaviest hitting joint.
Heavy Hitters Diamond THCA Joints are hand rolled with sticky, premium indoor flower sourced from California’s premier growers. Visibly infused with rough-cut 99%+ pure THCA Diamonds, these heavy hitting joints offer a substantially more potent, incredibly cerebral high.
Crafted for true flower enthusiasts, we seek out rare and hard-to-get strains. From landrace classics to innovative genetics, we rotate our Diamond menu to provide the best available options.
Flower/Rosin: Ridgeline Lantz Lantz, also known as Ridgeline Lantz, is a hybrid strain developed by Ridgeline Farms, combining the genetics of Green Lantern and Ridgeline Runtz. This strain stands out for its bold terpene profile, blending sweet, tangy candy flavors with a grounding hint of earthy pine. The aroma mirrors this balance, offering a mix of sweetness and fresh, forest-like undertones. Lantz delivers a well-rounded high, providing both a cerebral uplift and a calming body relaxation, making it a versatile choice for those seeking a hybrid experience that engages both mind and body.
Strain Type: Hybrid
Taste Profile: Tangy, Sweet, Pine
Effect Profile: Euphoric, Relaxed, Creative
Lineage: Green Lantern X Ridgeline Runtz
Heavy Hitters Diamond THCA Joints are hand rolled with sticky, premium indoor flower sourced from California’s premier growers. Visibly infused with rough-cut 99%+ pure THCA Diamonds, these heavy hitting joints offer a substantially more potent, incredibly cerebral high.
Crafted for true flower enthusiasts, we seek out rare and hard-to-get strains. From landrace classics to innovative genetics, we rotate our Diamond menu to provide the best available options.
Flower/Rosin: Ridgeline Lantz Lantz, also known as Ridgeline Lantz, is a hybrid strain developed by Ridgeline Farms, combining the genetics of Green Lantern and Ridgeline Runtz. This strain stands out for its bold terpene profile, blending sweet, tangy candy flavors with a grounding hint of earthy pine. The aroma mirrors this balance, offering a mix of sweetness and fresh, forest-like undertones. Lantz delivers a well-rounded high, providing both a cerebral uplift and a calming body relaxation, making it a versatile choice for those seeking a hybrid experience that engages both mind and body.
Strain Type: Hybrid
Taste Profile: Tangy, Sweet, Pine
Effect Profile: Euphoric, Relaxed, Creative
Lineage: Green Lantern X Ridgeline Runtz
Ridgeline Lantz | Hybrid - Diamond THCA-Infused Pre-Roll - 1G Joint
THC —CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
view similar products
Currently unavailableWe couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
About this product
The heaviest hitting joint.
Heavy Hitters Diamond THCA Joints are hand rolled with sticky, premium indoor flower sourced from California’s premier growers. Visibly infused with rough-cut 99%+ pure THCA Diamonds, these heavy hitting joints offer a substantially more potent, incredibly cerebral high.
Crafted for true flower enthusiasts, we seek out rare and hard-to-get strains. From landrace classics to innovative genetics, we rotate our Diamond menu to provide the best available options.
Flower/Rosin: Ridgeline Lantz Lantz, also known as Ridgeline Lantz, is a hybrid strain developed by Ridgeline Farms, combining the genetics of Green Lantern and Ridgeline Runtz. This strain stands out for its bold terpene profile, blending sweet, tangy candy flavors with a grounding hint of earthy pine. The aroma mirrors this balance, offering a mix of sweetness and fresh, forest-like undertones. Lantz delivers a well-rounded high, providing both a cerebral uplift and a calming body relaxation, making it a versatile choice for those seeking a hybrid experience that engages both mind and body.
Strain Type: Hybrid
Taste Profile: Tangy, Sweet, Pine
Effect Profile: Euphoric, Relaxed, Creative
Lineage: Green Lantern X Ridgeline Runtz
Heavy Hitters Diamond THCA Joints are hand rolled with sticky, premium indoor flower sourced from California’s premier growers. Visibly infused with rough-cut 99%+ pure THCA Diamonds, these heavy hitting joints offer a substantially more potent, incredibly cerebral high.
Crafted for true flower enthusiasts, we seek out rare and hard-to-get strains. From landrace classics to innovative genetics, we rotate our Diamond menu to provide the best available options.
Flower/Rosin: Ridgeline Lantz Lantz, also known as Ridgeline Lantz, is a hybrid strain developed by Ridgeline Farms, combining the genetics of Green Lantern and Ridgeline Runtz. This strain stands out for its bold terpene profile, blending sweet, tangy candy flavors with a grounding hint of earthy pine. The aroma mirrors this balance, offering a mix of sweetness and fresh, forest-like undertones. Lantz delivers a well-rounded high, providing both a cerebral uplift and a calming body relaxation, making it a versatile choice for those seeking a hybrid experience that engages both mind and body.
Strain Type: Hybrid
Taste Profile: Tangy, Sweet, Pine
Effect Profile: Euphoric, Relaxed, Creative
Lineage: Green Lantern X Ridgeline Runtz
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Heavy Hitters
Founded in 1996. Los Angeles born and raised. Family-owned and operated. Heavy Hitters remains driven by a relentless pursuit of crafting the perfect high. No shortcuts, no substitutes, no compromises.
With a legacy of delivering purity & potency that spans almost three decades, Heavy Hitters vapes rank among the bestselling premium cannabis products of all time. With more than 10 million units sold, our lineup features a complete range of oil types, formats, and purpose-built delivery platforms spanning vapes, edibles, infused pre-rolls, and beverages. Each Heavy Hitters product showcases our dedication to using only top-shelf input materials, unrivaled craftsmanship, and innovative production techniques resulting in the best-in-class cannabis experience for our customers.
From our humble California roots, Heavy Hitters is expanding its reach across the nation. Now available in New York, our mission remains steadfast: to bring the finest, most pure cannabis to enthusiasts everywhere.
With a legacy of delivering purity & potency that spans almost three decades, Heavy Hitters vapes rank among the bestselling premium cannabis products of all time. With more than 10 million units sold, our lineup features a complete range of oil types, formats, and purpose-built delivery platforms spanning vapes, edibles, infused pre-rolls, and beverages. Each Heavy Hitters product showcases our dedication to using only top-shelf input materials, unrivaled craftsmanship, and innovative production techniques resulting in the best-in-class cannabis experience for our customers.
From our humble California roots, Heavy Hitters is expanding its reach across the nation. Now available in New York, our mission remains steadfast: to bring the finest, most pure cannabis to enthusiasts everywhere.
License(s)
- CA, US: C11-0001429-LIC
- CA, US: CCL20-0000106
Notice a problem?Report this item