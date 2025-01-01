Hand crafted and exquisitely heavy, the Live Rosin Jelly Infused Pre-Roll is the next step on our quest for cannabis perfection. We injected exotic cultivars with Tier 1 Live Rosin Jelly, extracted from California’s finest fresh-frozen premium cannabis. The end result is an even burn, a handpicked flavor combo, and heavy hits you won’t find anywhere else.



LINEAGE:

Ridgeline Lantz: Green Lantern X Ridgeline Runtz

Strawberry Rainbow: Strawberry Jelly x Rainbow Belts 2.0

FLOWER STRAIN: Lantz, also known as Ridgeline Lantz, is a hybrid strain developed by Ridgeline Farms, combining the genetics of Green Lantern and Ridgeline Runtz. This strain stands out for its bold terpene profile, blending sweet, tangy candy flavors with a grounding hint of earthy pine. The aroma mirrors this balance, offering a mix of sweetness and fresh, forest-like undertones. Lantz delivers a well-rounded high, providing both a cerebral uplift and a calming body relaxation, making it a versatile choice for those seeking a hybrid experience that engages both mind and body.

ROSIN STRAIN: Strawberry Rainbow is a delightful hybrid strain with juicy strawberry flavors and hints of citrus. Cultivated by Booney Acre Farms. Strawberry Rainbow was a breeding collaboration between Booney Acres and Purely Melty Seed Co. This strain is perfect for your all day smoke.



