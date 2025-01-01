About this product
Hand crafted and exquisitely heavy, the Live Rosin Jelly Infused Pre-Roll is the next step on our quest for cannabis perfection. We injected exotic cultivars with Tier 1 Live Rosin Jelly, extracted from California’s finest fresh-frozen premium cannabis. The end result is an even burn, a handpicked flavor combo, and heavy hits you won’t find anywhere else.
LINEAGE:
Ridgeline Lantz: Green Lantern X Ridgeline Runtz
Strawberry Rainbow: Strawberry Jelly x Rainbow Belts 2.0
FLOWER STRAIN: Lantz, also known as Ridgeline Lantz, is a hybrid strain developed by Ridgeline Farms, combining the genetics of Green Lantern and Ridgeline Runtz. This strain stands out for its bold terpene profile, blending sweet, tangy candy flavors with a grounding hint of earthy pine. The aroma mirrors this balance, offering a mix of sweetness and fresh, forest-like undertones. Lantz delivers a well-rounded high, providing both a cerebral uplift and a calming body relaxation, making it a versatile choice for those seeking a hybrid experience that engages both mind and body.
ROSIN STRAIN: Strawberry Rainbow is a delightful hybrid strain with juicy strawberry flavors and hints of citrus. Cultivated by Booney Acre Farms. Strawberry Rainbow was a breeding collaboration between Booney Acres and Purely Melty Seed Co. This strain is perfect for your all day smoke.
Ridgeline Lantz x Strawberry Rainbow | Hybrid - Live Rosin Infused 0.5g Preroll 5-Pack
Heavy HittersPre-rolls
About this brand
Heavy Hitters
Founded in 1996. Los Angeles born and raised. Family-owned and operated. Heavy Hitters remains driven by a relentless pursuit of crafting the perfect high. No shortcuts, no substitutes, no compromises.
With a legacy of delivering purity & potency that spans almost three decades, Heavy Hitters vapes rank among the bestselling premium cannabis products of all time. With more than 10 million units sold, our lineup features a complete range of oil types, formats, and purpose-built delivery platforms spanning vapes, edibles, infused pre-rolls, and beverages. Each Heavy Hitters product showcases our dedication to using only top-shelf input materials, unrivaled craftsmanship, and innovative production techniques resulting in the best-in-class cannabis experience for our customers.
From our humble California roots, Heavy Hitters is expanding its reach across the nation. Now available in New York, our mission remains steadfast: to bring the finest, most pure cannabis to enthusiasts everywhere.
License(s)
- CA, US: C11-0001429-LIC
- CA, US: CCL20-0000106
