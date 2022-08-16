Heavy Hitters’ Infused Pre-Rolls are made for those who want a little something extra. Each premium pre-roll is all nugs and no shake, with an infused concentrate that amplifies the already top-shelf high that you can expect from Heavy Hitters. Light up, and enjoy your favorite strain like it was your first time again.



Folded Tip | Concentrate Infused | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke



Gulp down some Root Beer GMO and melt into the couch. In terms of flavors and aroma, this strain doesn’t disappoint: You’ll recognize the spicy, earthy, root-beery flavor profile almost immediately, giving you just enough time to enjoy that complex bouquet before you get nice and relaxed. Expect an all-indica sedation, but with just enough alertness to keep yourself comfortably content.



Strain Type: Indica

Taste Profile: Root Beer, Spice, Earth

Effect Profile: Happy, Relaxed, Sedated

Lineage: Cross between GMO Cookies and Root Beer

