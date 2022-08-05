About this product
Diamond is the latest offering from the ULTRA line, an elite collection that embodies the core of Heavy Hitter’s brand principles: To create the purest, most potent cannabis products on the market.
Folded Tip | Small Batch | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke
Gulp down some Root Beer GMO and melt into the couch. In terms of flavors and aroma, this strain doesn’t disappoint: You’ll recognize the spicy, earthy, root-beery flavor profile almost immediately, giving you just enough time to enjoy that complex bouquet before you get nice and relaxed. Expect an all-indica sedation, but with just enough alertness to keep yourself comfortably content.
Strain Type: Indica
Taste Profile: Root Beer, Spice, Earth
Effect Profile: Happy, Relaxed, Sedated
Lineage: Cross between GMO Cookies and Root Beer
About this brand
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT.
NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.