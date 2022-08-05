Diamond harmonizes ULTRA premium flower and ULTRA potent 98%+ THC-A diamonds, providing a deep balanced body effect and flavorful filled smooth smoke flow. The current strain offerings test at up to 55% THC!



Diamond is the latest offering from the ULTRA line, an elite collection that embodies the core of Heavy Hitter’s brand principles: To create the purest, most potent cannabis products on the market.



Folded Tip | Small Batch | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke



Gulp down some Root Beer GMO and melt into the couch. In terms of flavors and aroma, this strain doesn’t disappoint: You’ll recognize the spicy, earthy, root-beery flavor profile almost immediately, giving you just enough time to enjoy that complex bouquet before you get nice and relaxed. Expect an all-indica sedation, but with just enough alertness to keep yourself comfortably content.



Strain Type: Indica

Taste Profile: Root Beer, Spice, Earth

Effect Profile: Happy, Relaxed, Sedated

Lineage: Cross between GMO Cookies and Root Beer