Solventless, whole flower flavor. 100% Pure Live Rosin.



Hand crafted and hedonistically heavy, Pure Live Rosin by Heavy Hitters puts flavor at the forefront and solvents completely out of the question. Packed with a robust terpene profile and full spectrum cannabinoids, each cartridge captures the unique characteristics of its strain, leading to a euphoric, flower-like experience. Pure Live Rosin is sourced from California's finest premium flower fresh frozen at peak maturity, extracted using all-natural processes (into five and six star ice water hash) and expertly decarbed. The result is a small batch, terpene-rich oil with exceptional taste.



Rose Z, an indica-leaning hybrid from Original Z and an unknown indica, captivates with its sweet, floral aroma and fruity, citrus-tinged flavor. Its balanced effects start with uplifting mental energy and focus, gradually easing into a calming body high, making it perfect for both creativity and relaxation.



PHENOTYPE: Hybrid

LINEAGE: Original Z X unknown indica

FLAVOR PROFILE: Sweet, Floral, Fruit

EFFECT PROFILE: Focused, Calming, Uplifted



