About this product
Solventless, whole flower flavor. 100% Pure Live Rosin.
Hand crafted and hedonistically heavy, Pure Live Rosin by Heavy Hitters puts flavor at the forefront and solvents completely out of the question. Packed with a robust terpene profile and full spectrum cannabinoids, each cartridge captures the unique characteristics of its strain, leading to a euphoric, flower-like experience. Pure Live Rosin is sourced from California's finest premium flower fresh frozen at peak maturity, extracted using all-natural processes (into five and six star ice water hash) and expertly decarbed. The result is a small batch, terpene-rich oil with exceptional taste.
Rose Z, an indica-leaning hybrid from Original Z and an unknown indica, captivates with its sweet, floral aroma and fruity, citrus-tinged flavor. Its balanced effects start with uplifting mental energy and focus, gradually easing into a calming body high, making it perfect for both creativity and relaxation.
PHENOTYPE: Hybrid
LINEAGE: Original Z X unknown indica
FLAVOR PROFILE: Sweet, Floral, Fruit
EFFECT PROFILE: Focused, Calming, Uplifted
This statement has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Rose Z | Hybrid - 100% Pure Live Rosin Solventless Oil - 1G Vape Cartridge
Heavy HittersCartridges
About this brand
Heavy Hitters
Founded in 1996. Los Angeles born and raised. Family-owned and operated. Heavy Hitters remains driven by a relentless pursuit of crafting the perfect high. No shortcuts, no substitutes, no compromises.
With a legacy of delivering purity & potency that spans almost three decades, Heavy Hitters vapes rank among the bestselling premium cannabis products of all time. With more than 10 million units sold, our lineup features a complete range of oil types, formats, and purpose-built delivery platforms spanning vapes, edibles, infused pre-rolls, and beverages. Each Heavy Hitters product showcases our dedication to using only top-shelf input materials, unrivaled craftsmanship, and innovative production techniques resulting in the best-in-class cannabis experience for our customers.
From our humble California roots, Heavy Hitters is expanding its reach across the nation. Now available in New York, our mission remains steadfast: to bring the finest, most pure cannabis to enthusiasts everywhere.
License(s)
- CA, US: C11-0001429-LIC
- CA, US: CCL20-0000106
