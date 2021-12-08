Heavy Hitters’ Infused Pre-Rolls are made for those who want a little something extra. Each premium pre-roll is all nugs and no shake, with an infused concentrate that amplifies the already top-shelf high that you can expect from Heavy Hitters. Light up, and enjoy your favorite strain like it was your first time again.



Folded Tip | Concentrate Infused | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke



Also known as Rainbow Sherbert #11, this true hybrid is like your favorite sweater, hugging you close, and keeping you warm, without slowing you down. It is also accompanied by euphoric and uplifting effects that sweep away your negative thoughts and put you in a meditative state.



Strain Type: Hybrid

Taste Profile: Citrus, Fruit, Earthy

Effect Profile: Uplifting, Social,, Giggly

Lineage: Pink Guava X OZK

