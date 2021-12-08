About this product
Folded Tip | Concentrate Infused | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke
Also known as Rainbow Sherbert #11, this true hybrid is like your favorite sweater, hugging you close, and keeping you warm, without slowing you down. It is also accompanied by euphoric and uplifting effects that sweep away your negative thoughts and put you in a meditative state.
Strain Type: Hybrid
Taste Profile: Citrus, Fruit, Earthy
Effect Profile: Uplifting, Social,, Giggly
Lineage: Pink Guava X OZK
About this strain
RS11, also known as "RS-11" and "Rainbow Sherbert #11," is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Pink Guava with OZK. RS11 is more relaxing than energizing. Consumers who have smoked this strain report feeling calm, sedated, but still mentally alert. The flavor profile is extra fruity with hints of sour citrus. RS11 flower provides a smooth smoke and a lingering sweet and spicy aroma. Medical marijuana patients say they smoke this strain when experiencing mild pain. RS11 is believed to be about 15% THC. According to growers, this strain stands out among the crowd boasting vibrant hues of lime green and space yellow. RS11 has an average flowering time of 10 weeks. This strain was originally bred by Doja Pak.
About this brand
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT.
NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.