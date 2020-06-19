Runtz Full Spectrum Live Resin 1g Concentrate - Sugar (Hybrid)
About this product
Bursting with complete flavor profiles and every unique terpene and cannabinoid that makes the originating flowers so extraordinary, LIVE by Heavy Hitters consists of the freshest full-spectrum concentrates available and are always exclusively cultivated from the season’s best crops.
Cultivar Description
Runtz is a balanced hybrid with a sugary sweet, fruity flavor - remarkably similar to its sugary sweet, fruity, namesake. Spending quality time with Runtz means spending quality time on the couch, enjoying a tingling body high that soothes and sedates while uplifting your mood.
Effect Profile: Happy, Relaxed, Sedated
Taste Profile: Sweet, Fruity, Citrus
Lineage: Cross of Zkittlez and Gelato
About this strain
Runtz, also known as "Runtz OG," is a rare hybrid marijuana strain by Cookies. It's made by crossing Zkittlez with Gelato and is loved for its incredibly fruity flavor profile that smells just like a bag of the sugary candy we all know and love. Because of the rising popularity of this strain, it's no surprise Runtz was named Leafly Strain of the Year in 2020. Growers say this strain has resin-drenched buds that range in color from rich purple to lime green. Runtz is celebrated for its creamy smoke that is smooth and welcoming. This strain produces euphoric and uplifting effects that are known to be long-lasting.
About this brand
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT.
NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.