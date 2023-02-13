Heavy Hitters’ Infused Pre-Rolls are made for those who want a little something extra. Each premium pre-roll is all nugs and no shake, with an infused concentrate that amplifies the already top-shelf high that you can expect from Heavy Hitters. Light up, and enjoy your favorite strain like it was your first time again.
Folded Tip | Concentrate Infused | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke
This collaboration with Decibel Gardens brings an intense fruity flavor accompanied by evenly-balanced high enabling you to stay productive while in a happy and relaxed state. Sit back and enjoy this luxurious strain along with the laughs and creativity it encourages.
Strain Type: Hybrid Taste Profile: Fruity, Sweet, Earthy Effect Profile: Happy, Creative, Relaxed Lineage: Apple Fritter x Watermelon Punch
A LEGACY OF PURITY, POTENCY, AND PURPOSE. SINCE 1996.
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT. NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.