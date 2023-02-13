Heavy Hitters’ Infused Pre-Rolls are made for those who want a little something extra. Each premium pre-roll is all nugs and no shake, with an infused concentrate that amplifies the already top-shelf high that you can expect from Heavy Hitters. Light up, and enjoy your favorite strain like it was your first time again.



Folded Tip | Concentrate Infused | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke



This collaboration with Decibel Gardens brings an intense fruity flavor accompanied by evenly-balanced high enabling you to stay productive while in a happy and relaxed state. Sit back and enjoy this luxurious strain along with the laughs and creativity it encourages.



Strain Type: Hybrid

Taste Profile: Fruity, Sweet, Earthy

Effect Profile: Happy, Creative, Relaxed

Lineage: Apple Fritter x Watermelon Punch

