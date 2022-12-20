About this product
Freshest, Full Spectrum Live Resin.
Bursting with complete flavor profiles and every unique terpene and cannabinoid that makes the originating flowers so extraordinary, LIVE by Heavy Hitters consists of the freshest full-spectrum concentrates available and are always exclusively cultivated from the season’s best crops.
SFV x G41 A heavy relaxing body high followed by bouts of bliss that have been known to induce fits of laughter while feeling pleasantly laid-back. Gelato 41 offers the taste of earthy lavender blended with the crisp pine and lemon notes from a tasty SFV OG.
Effect Profile: Relaxing, Full-body high, Blissful
Taste Profile: Earthy lavender, crisp pine, lemon
Lineage: Cross of San Fernando Valley and Gelato 41
About this brand
Heavy Hitters
A LEGACY OF PURITY, POTENCY, AND PURPOSE. SINCE 1996.
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT.
NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.
State License(s)
C11-0001429-LIC
CCL20-0000106