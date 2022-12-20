Freshest, Full Spectrum Live Resin.



Bursting with complete flavor profiles and every unique terpene and cannabinoid that makes the originating flowers so extraordinary, LIVE by Heavy Hitters consists of the freshest full-spectrum concentrates available and are always exclusively cultivated from the season’s best crops.



SFV x G41 A heavy relaxing body high followed by bouts of bliss that have been known to induce fits of laughter while feeling pleasantly laid-back. Gelato 41 offers the taste of earthy lavender blended with the crisp pine and lemon notes from a tasty SFV OG.



Effect Profile: Relaxing, Full-body high, Blissful



Taste Profile: Earthy lavender, crisp pine, lemon



Lineage: Cross of San Fernando Valley and Gelato 41