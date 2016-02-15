Shipwreck | Sativa - Diamond THCA-Infused Pre-Roll - 1G Joint

by Heavy Hitters
SativaTHC 16%CBD —
About this product

The heaviest hitting joint.

Heavy Hitters Diamond THCA Joints are hand rolled with sticky, premium indoor flower sourced from California’s premier growers. Visibly infused with rough-cut 99%+ pure THCA Diamonds, these heavy hitting joints offer a substantially more potent, incredibly cerebral high.

Crafted for true flower enthusiasts, we seek out rare and hard-to-get strains. From landrace classics to innovative genetics, we rotate our Diamond menu to provide the best available options.

An intense strain that is a result of crossing Trainwreck and Mothership, Shipwreck can exceed your expectations. The pungent skunky and diesel-like aroma of this strain teamed up with the mouth-watering flavors of spice, citrus and dank with hints of lingering sweetness offer a good toke to those who seek potent relaxation.

Strain Type: Sativa
Taste Profile: Citrus, Herbal, Spicy
Effect Profile: Energetic, Creative, Sociable
Lineage: Trainwreck x Mothership

About this strain

Shipwreck is a strain for a sativa treasure hunter. It gives patients a mellow lift that’s great for getting things done. A strong body buzz is also common, so Shipwreck can induce laziness and sleep later on depending on tolerance and dosage. A cross of Trainwreck and the elusive Mothership strain, its light skunk aroma also hints at some of that lineage. If you find the frosty buds of this rare wreck at your local dispensary, be sure to take as much booty as you can carry.

About this brand

Heavy Hitters
Founded in 1996. Los Angeles born and raised. Family-owned and operated. Heavy Hitters remains driven by a relentless pursuit of crafting the perfect high. No shortcuts, no substitutes, no compromises.

With a legacy of delivering purity & potency that spans almost three decades, Heavy Hitters vapes rank among the bestselling premium cannabis products of all time. With more than 10 million units sold, our lineup features a complete range of oil types, formats, and purpose-built delivery platforms spanning vapes, edibles, infused pre-rolls, and beverages. Each Heavy Hitters product showcases our dedication to using only top-shelf input materials, unrivaled craftsmanship, and innovative production techniques resulting in the best-in-class cannabis experience for our customers.

From our humble California roots, Heavy Hitters is expanding its reach across the nation. Now available in New York, our mission remains steadfast: to bring the finest, most pure cannabis to enthusiasts everywhere.

License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0001429-LIC
  • CA, US: CCL20-0000106
