Shipwreck | Sativa - Diamond THCA-Infused Pre-Rolls - 1.5G Three-Pack
Heavy HittersPre-rolls
SativaTHC 16%CBD —
About this strain
STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS
- Negatives:Dry mouthDry eyesAnxious
- Feelings:EnergeticHappyCreative
- Helps with:StressPainDepression
- Terpenes:TerpinoleneCaryophylleneLimonene
Shipwreck effects are mostly energizing.
Shipwreck potency is higher THC than average.
Shipwreck is a strain for a sativa treasure hunter. It gives patients a mellow lift that’s great for getting things done. A strong body buzz is also common, so Shipwreck can induce laziness and sleep later on depending on tolerance and dosage. A cross of Trainwreck and the elusive Mothership strain, its light skunk aroma also hints at some of that lineage. If you find the frosty buds of this rare wreck at your local dispensary, be sure to take as much booty as you can carry.
