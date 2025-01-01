Hand crafted and exquisitely heavy, the Live Rosin Jelly Infused Pre-Roll is the next step on our quest for cannabis perfection. We injected exotic cultivars with Tier 1 Live Rosin Jelly, extracted from California’s finest fresh-frozen premium cannabis. The end result is an even burn, a handpicked flavor combo, and heavy hits you won’t find anywhere else.



Flower: Shipwreck

An intense strain that is a result of crossing Trainwreck and Mothership, Shipwreck can exceed your expectations. The pungent skunky and diesel-like aroma of this strain teamed up with the mouth-watering flavors of spice, citrus and dank with hints of lingering sweetness offer a good toke to those who seek potent relaxation.



Rosin: Rainbow Belts

With a calming and sedative effect, this Indica-dominant cross between Moonbow and Zkittlez offers a euphoric high leaving you relaxed and happy, while also encouraging a talkative and giggly mood. Notes of sweet fruit and candy make Rainbow belts an especially scrumptious treat for winding down your day.



Strain Type: Sativa

Effect Profile: Euphoric, Relaxed, Uplifted

Flavor Profile: Oranges, Lemons, Vanilla

Lineage:

Shipwreck: Trainwreck x Mothership

Rainbow Belts: Moonbow x Zkittlez

read more