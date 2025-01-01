About this product
Hand crafted and exquisitely heavy, the Live Rosin Jelly Infused Pre-Roll is the next step on our quest for cannabis perfection. We injected exotic cultivars with Tier 1 Live Rosin Jelly, extracted from California’s finest fresh-frozen premium cannabis. The end result is an even burn, a handpicked flavor combo, and heavy hits you won’t find anywhere else.
Flower: Shipwreck
An intense strain that is a result of crossing Trainwreck and Mothership, Shipwreck can exceed your expectations. The pungent skunky and diesel-like aroma of this strain teamed up with the mouth-watering flavors of spice, citrus and dank with hints of lingering sweetness offer a good toke to those who seek potent relaxation.
Rosin: Rainbow Belts
With a calming and sedative effect, this Indica-dominant cross between Moonbow and Zkittlez offers a euphoric high leaving you relaxed and happy, while also encouraging a talkative and giggly mood. Notes of sweet fruit and candy make Rainbow belts an especially scrumptious treat for winding down your day.
Strain Type: Sativa
Effect Profile: Euphoric, Relaxed, Uplifted
Flavor Profile: Oranges, Lemons, Vanilla
Lineage:
Shipwreck: Trainwreck x Mothership
Rainbow Belts: Moonbow x Zkittlez
Shipwreck x Rainbow Belts | Sativa - Live Rosin Infused 0.5g Preroll 5-Pack
Heavy Hitters
About this brand
Heavy Hitters
Founded in 1996. Los Angeles born and raised. Family-owned and operated. Heavy Hitters remains driven by a relentless pursuit of crafting the perfect high. No shortcuts, no substitutes, no compromises.
With a legacy of delivering purity & potency that spans almost three decades, Heavy Hitters vapes rank among the bestselling premium cannabis products of all time. With more than 10 million units sold, our lineup features a complete range of oil types, formats, and purpose-built delivery platforms spanning vapes, edibles, infused pre-rolls, and beverages. Each Heavy Hitters product showcases our dedication to using only top-shelf input materials, unrivaled craftsmanship, and innovative production techniques resulting in the best-in-class cannabis experience for our customers.
From our humble California roots, Heavy Hitters is expanding its reach across the nation. Now available in New York, our mission remains steadfast: to bring the finest, most pure cannabis to enthusiasts everywhere.
License(s)
- CA, US: C11-0001429-LIC
- CA, US: CCL20-0000106
