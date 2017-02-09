Solventless, whole flower flavor. 100% Pure Live Rosin.



Hand crafted and hedonistically heavy, Pure Live Rosin by Heavy Hitters puts flavor at the forefront and solvents completely out of the question. Packed with a robust terpene profile and full spectrum cannabinoids, each cartridge captures the unique characteristics of its strain, leading to a euphoric, flower-like experience. Pure Live Rosin is sourced from California's finest premium flower fresh frozen at peak maturity, extracted using all-natural processes (into five and six star ice water hash) and expertly decarbed. The result is a small batch, terpene-rich oil with exceptional taste.



According to our research1, gorillas average about 12 hours of sleep a night. With the help of Silverback Gorilla, you’ll want to get your 12 hours of bedrest, too. Silverback starts off with a dreamy head high, which quickly melts its way through the rest of your body. This strain is all indica, ready to knock you out in a haze of spicy smoke. Return to monke. Return to bed.



“Gorilla Night Routines,” Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund, May 13, 2021, https://gorillafund.org/uncategorized/gorilla-night-routines/.



Strain Type: Indica

Taste Profile: Earthy, Woody, Spicy

Effect Profile: Relaxed, Sleepy, Happy

Lineage: Cross between Grape Ape and Super Silver