Diamond harmonizes ULTRA premium flower and ULTRA potent 98%+ THC-A diamonds, providing a deep balanced body effect and flavorful filled smooth smoke flow.

The current strain offerings test at up to 60% THC!



Folded Tip | Small Batch | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke



According to our research, gorillas average about 12 hours of sleep a night. With the help of Silverback Gorilla, you’ll want to get your 12 hours of bedrest, too. Silverback starts off with a dreamy head high, which quickly melts its way through the rest of your body. This strain is all indica, ready to knock you out in a haze of spicy smoke. Return to monke. Return to bed.



Taste Profile: Earthy, Woody, Spicy



Effect Profile: Relaxed, Sleepy, Happy



Lineage: Cross between Grape Ape and Super Silver