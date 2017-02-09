Silverback Gorilla Infused Diamond Pre-Roll 1g (Hybrid)
IndicaTHC 18%CBD —
Strain rating:
Diamond harmonizes ULTRA premium flower and ULTRA potent 98%+ THC-A diamonds, providing a deep balanced body effect and flavorful filled smooth smoke flow.
The current strain offerings test at up to 60% THC!
Folded Tip | Small Batch | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke
According to our research, gorillas average about 12 hours of sleep a night. With the help of Silverback Gorilla, you’ll want to get your 12 hours of bedrest, too. Silverback starts off with a dreamy head high, which quickly melts its way through the rest of your body. This strain is all indica, ready to knock you out in a haze of spicy smoke. Return to monke. Return to bed.
Taste Profile: Earthy, Woody, Spicy
Effect Profile: Relaxed, Sleepy, Happy
Lineage: Cross between Grape Ape and Super Silver
Silverback Gorilla, also known as "Silver Gorilla," is an indica marijuana strain made from a cross between Grape Ape and Super Silver Haze. For the first time, Dian Fossey isn’t the only person able to enjoy life with the gorillas. For those struggling with insomnia and stress, Silverback Gorilla is a must-try strain. While typically gentle and relaxed, this indica can pack a punch. Fast-acting and hard-hitting, the potency of Silverback Gorilla may come as a surprise. Silverback Gorilla is strictly for nighttime consumption. This strain features a musky, piney aroma similar to a morning walk in the forest, this strain provides a truly relaxing experience. While this Silverback isn’t endangered, it is slightly uncommon, making it potentially difficult to find but well worth the trek.
Silverback Gorilla effects
Reported by real people like you
117 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
79% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
59% of people report feeling sleepy
Euphoric
51% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Insomnia
42% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
41% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
41% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
Heavy Hitters
A LEGACY OF PURITY, POTENCY, AND PURPOSE. SINCE 1996.
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT.
NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.
