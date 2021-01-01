Diamond harmonizes ULTRA premium flower and ULTRA potent 98%+ THC-A diamonds, providing a deep balanced body effect and flavorful filled smooth smoke flow.

The current strain offerings test at up to 60% THC!



Folded Tip | Small Batch | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke



Feel the force… of couchlock. Skywalker OG is an indica-heavy hybrid that leaves you relaxed and ready for sleep - but maybe after some snacks first. These death sticks pack a punchy, gassy flavor and a full body high, with a tad of heady euphoria. You don’t have to get up from the couch. You don’t need to do anything tonight. You’re going to relax with some chips and go to sleep.



Taste Profile: Gassy, Spicy, Sweet



Effect Profile: Relaxed, Euphoric, Sleepy



Lineage: Cross between Skywalker and OG Kush