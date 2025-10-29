About this product
"SOUR BUBBA BLENDS THE SHARP TANG OF SOUR DIESEL WITH THE EARTHY CALM OF BUBBA KUSH, CREATING A RICH, PUNGENT SMOKE THAT BALANCES ENERGY AND RELAXATION. THE HIGH STARTS WITH AN UPLIFTED BUZZ THAT SLOWLY MELTS INTO DEEP BODY EASE—IDEAL FOR UNWINDING WITHOUT LOSING CLARITY.
PHENOTYPE: HYBRID
LINEAGE: SOUR DIESEL × BUBBA KUSH
FLAVOR PROFILE: DIESEL, EARTHY, PINE
EFFECT PROFILE: RELAXED, UPLIFTED, BALANCED
THIS STATEMENT HAS NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. THIS PRODUCT IS NOT INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE."
PHENOTYPE: HYBRID
LINEAGE: SOUR DIESEL × BUBBA KUSH
FLAVOR PROFILE: DIESEL, EARTHY, PINE
EFFECT PROFILE: RELAXED, UPLIFTED, BALANCED
THIS STATEMENT HAS NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. THIS PRODUCT IS NOT INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE."
We couldn’t find this item nearby. Check back later or view more products by this brand.
About this product
"SOUR BUBBA BLENDS THE SHARP TANG OF SOUR DIESEL WITH THE EARTHY CALM OF BUBBA KUSH, CREATING A RICH, PUNGENT SMOKE THAT BALANCES ENERGY AND RELAXATION. THE HIGH STARTS WITH AN UPLIFTED BUZZ THAT SLOWLY MELTS INTO DEEP BODY EASE—IDEAL FOR UNWINDING WITHOUT LOSING CLARITY.
PHENOTYPE: HYBRID
LINEAGE: SOUR DIESEL × BUBBA KUSH
FLAVOR PROFILE: DIESEL, EARTHY, PINE
EFFECT PROFILE: RELAXED, UPLIFTED, BALANCED
THIS STATEMENT HAS NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. THIS PRODUCT IS NOT INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE."
PHENOTYPE: HYBRID
LINEAGE: SOUR DIESEL × BUBBA KUSH
FLAVOR PROFILE: DIESEL, EARTHY, PINE
EFFECT PROFILE: RELAXED, UPLIFTED, BALANCED
THIS STATEMENT HAS NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. THIS PRODUCT IS NOT INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE."
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Heavy Hitters
Founded in 1996. Los Angeles born and raised. Family-owned and operated. Heavy Hitters remains driven by a relentless pursuit of crafting the perfect high. No shortcuts, no substitutes, no compromises.
With a legacy of delivering purity & potency that spans almost three decades, Heavy Hitters vapes rank among the bestselling premium cannabis products of all time. With more than 10 million units sold, our lineup features a complete range of oil types, formats, and purpose-built delivery platforms spanning vapes, edibles, infused pre-rolls, and beverages. Each Heavy Hitters product showcases our dedication to using only top-shelf input materials, unrivaled craftsmanship, and innovative production techniques resulting in the best-in-class cannabis experience for our customers.
From our humble California roots, Heavy Hitters is expanding its reach across the nation. Now available in New York, our mission remains steadfast: to bring the finest, most pure cannabis to enthusiasts everywhere.
With a legacy of delivering purity & potency that spans almost three decades, Heavy Hitters vapes rank among the bestselling premium cannabis products of all time. With more than 10 million units sold, our lineup features a complete range of oil types, formats, and purpose-built delivery platforms spanning vapes, edibles, infused pre-rolls, and beverages. Each Heavy Hitters product showcases our dedication to using only top-shelf input materials, unrivaled craftsmanship, and innovative production techniques resulting in the best-in-class cannabis experience for our customers.
From our humble California roots, Heavy Hitters is expanding its reach across the nation. Now available in New York, our mission remains steadfast: to bring the finest, most pure cannabis to enthusiasts everywhere.
License(s)
- CA, US: C11-0001429-LIC
- CA, US: CCL20-0000106
Notice a problem?Report this item