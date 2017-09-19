Solventless, whole flower flavor. 100% Pure Live Rosin.



Hand crafted and hedonistically heavy, Pure Live Rosin by Heavy Hitters puts flavor at the forefront and solvents completely out of the question. Packed with a robust terpene profile and full spectrum cannabinoids, each cartridge captures the unique characteristics of its strain, leading to a euphoric, flower-like experience. Pure Live Rosin is sourced from California's finest premium flower fresh frozen at peak maturity, extracted using all-natural processes (into five and six star ice water hash) and expertly decarbed. The result is a small batch, terpene-rich oil with exceptional taste.



Sour Cookies is a treat, and even though she doesn’t taste quite as cookie-ish as the name implies, you’ll still be feeling pretty sweet. This hybrid leans on the sativa side, and you’ll know it. Outgoing energy and talkativity will keep you going if you take a little taste, but if you keep enjoying Sour Cookies, you’ll meet her indica side pretty quick: complete body buzz and couch-lock, all in an earthy, hashy package.



Strain Type: Sativa-Dominant Hybrid

Taste Profile: Fuel, Hash, Earth

Effect Profile: Outgoing, Energized, Sedated

Lineage: Cross between Sour Diesel and Girl Scout Cookies