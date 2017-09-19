Sour Cookies 100% Pure Live Rosin - 1g Cartridge (Hybrid)
About this product
Hand crafted and hedonistically heavy, Pure Live Rosin by Heavy Hitters puts flavor at the forefront and solvents completely out of the question. Packed with a robust terpene profile and full spectrum cannabinoids, each cartridge captures the unique characteristics of its strain, leading to a euphoric, flower-like experience. Pure Live Rosin is sourced from California's finest premium flower fresh frozen at peak maturity, extracted using all-natural processes (into five and six star ice water hash) and expertly decarbed. The result is a small batch, terpene-rich oil with exceptional taste.
Sour Cookies is a treat, and even though she doesn’t taste quite as cookie-ish as the name implies, you’ll still be feeling pretty sweet. This hybrid leans on the sativa side, and you’ll know it. Outgoing energy and talkativity will keep you going if you take a little taste, but if you keep enjoying Sour Cookies, you’ll meet her indica side pretty quick: complete body buzz and couch-lock, all in an earthy, hashy package.
Strain Type: Sativa-Dominant Hybrid
Taste Profile: Fuel, Hash, Earth
Effect Profile: Outgoing, Energized, Sedated
Lineage: Cross between Sour Diesel and Girl Scout Cookies
About this strain
Sour Cookies is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Girl Scout Cookies with Sour Diesel. When smoked in small amounts, Sour Cookies gives a high that is uplifing and cerebral. When smoked in large amounts, you can expect Sour Cookies to put you in a permanent couch-lock that can persist for over an hour. Sour Cookies smells doughy and pungent with overtones of hash and fuel.
Sour Cookies effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT.
NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.