Freshest, Full Spectrum Live Resin.



Bursting with complete flavor profiles and every unique terpene and cannabinoid that makes the originating flowers so extraordinary, LIVE by Heavy Hitters consists of the freshest full-spectrum concentrates available and are always exclusively cultivated from the season’s best crops.



A mouthwatering combination of Sour D and Cherry Pie, this strain is one for the flavor chasers. The sour notes blend beautifully with the sweet flavors of cherries and cream producing a perfectly balanced Hybrid effect.



Effect Profile: Energizing, Happy, Calming



Taste Profile: Sweet, Sour, Cherries



Lineage: Cross of Sour Diesel and Cherry Pie