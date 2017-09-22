Freshest, Full Spectrum Live Resin.



Bursting with complete flavor profiles and every unique terpene and cannabinoid that makes the originating flowers so extraordinary, LIVE by Heavy Hitters consists of the freshest full-spectrum concentrates available and are always exclusively cultivated from the season’s best crops.



A great strain for indica lovers that want to remain active, Sour Kush is a delicious hybrid that creates an uplifting mental effect and a physically relaxing body-high that won't rob you of your motivation.



Cultivar: Sour Kush

Type: Hybrid

Consistency: Sauce

Effect Profile: Happy, Relaxed, Uplifted

Taste Profile: Sour, Piney, Earthy

Lineage: Cross of OG Kush and Sour Diesel

