Sour Strawberry | Hybrid - 100% Pure Live Rosin Solventless Oil - 1G Vape Cartridge

by Heavy Hitters
HybridTHC 15%CBD —
  • Photo of Sour Strawberry | Hybrid - 100% Pure Live Rosin Solventless Oil - 1G Vape Cartridge
  • Photo of Sour Strawberry | Hybrid - 100% Pure Live Rosin Solventless Oil - 1G Vape Cartridge
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
Currently unavailable
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
view similar products

About this product

100% pure live rosin oil. Handcrafted in small batches from fresh frozen whole flower, this terpene-rich oil captures the unique characteristics of each strain, leading to a euphoric flower-like experience with exceptional taste. Solventlessly extraction. Full spectrum cannabinoids. First press only from five and six star hash.

Sour Strawberry is a Hybrid strain crossing Sour Bubble with Strawberry Cough, Razz, and East Coast Sour Diesel. Popular as an extract due to its high resin production and flavor profile of strawberries, diesel, and citrus. Sour Strawberry is an excellent choice for consumers looking for a potent full-body strain.

Strain Type: Hybrid
Taste Profile: Diesel, Strawberry, Sour
Effect Profile: Creative, Euphoric, Sociable
Lineage: Sour Bubble x Strawberry Cough x East Coast Sour Diesel

About this strain

Bred by BOG Seeds, Sour Strawberry crosses Sour Bubble with Strawberry Cough, Razz, and East Coast Sour Diesel. Popular as an extract due to its high resin production and flavor profile of strawberries, diesel, and citrus, Sour Strawberry is a great choice for consumers looking for a potent full-body strain.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Heavy Hitters
Heavy Hitters
Shop products
Founded in 1996. Los Angeles born and raised. Family-owned and operated. Heavy Hitters remains driven by a relentless pursuit of crafting the perfect high. No shortcuts, no substitutes, no compromises.

With a legacy of delivering purity & potency that spans almost three decades, Heavy Hitters vapes rank among the bestselling premium cannabis products of all time. With more than 10 million units sold, our lineup features a complete range of oil types, formats, and purpose-built delivery platforms spanning vapes, edibles, infused pre-rolls, and beverages. Each Heavy Hitters product showcases our dedication to using only top-shelf input materials, unrivaled craftsmanship, and innovative production techniques resulting in the best-in-class cannabis experience for our customers.

From our humble California roots, Heavy Hitters is expanding its reach across the nation. Now available in New York, our mission remains steadfast: to bring the finest, most pure cannabis to enthusiasts everywhere.

License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0001429-LIC
  • CA, US: CCL20-0000106
Notice a problem?Report this item