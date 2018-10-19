Sour Tangie 100% Pure Live Rosin - 1g Cartridge (Sativa)
SativaTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
About this strain
Sour Tangie effects
Reported by real people like you
534 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
68% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
65% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
55% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
21% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Depression
35% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
24% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!