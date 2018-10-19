Solventless, whole flower flavor. 100% Pure Live Rosin.

Hand crafted and hedonistically heavy, Pure Live Rosin by Heavy Hitters puts flavor at the forefront and solvents completely out of the question. Packed with a robust terpene profile and full spectrum cannabinoids, each cartridge captures the unique characteristics of its strain, leading to a euphoric, flower-like experience. Pure Live Rosin is sourced from California's finest premium flower fresh frozen at peak maturity, extracted using all-natural processes (into five and six star ice water hash) and expertly decarbed. The result is a small batch, terpene-rich oil with exceptional taste.



Created as a cross of the hugely popular East Coast Sour Diesel and Tangie strains, Sour Tangie is most infamous for its insanely mouthwatering flavor, giving a smell of pungent sour citrus. The taste is of sour earthy citrus that has a sharp pungent diesel aftertaste upon exhale that intensifies as you smoke delivering a soaring cerebral high with just enough of a body high to keep you happily relaxed.



Strain Type: Sativa

Taste Profile: Citrus, Diesel, Tangy

Effect Profile: Energizing, Creative, Happy

Lineage: East Coast Sour Diesel X Tangie



