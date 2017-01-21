Freshest, Full Spectrum Live Resin.

Bursting with complete flavor profiles and every unique terpene and cannabinoid that makes the originating flowers so extraordinary, LIVE by Heavy Hitters consists of the freshest full-spectrum concentrates available and are always exclusively cultivated from the season’s best crops.



Cultivar Description

Effect Profile: The creative and uplifting effects of Tangie accompanied by the calming body effects of Sour Diesel.



Taste Profile: A tempting, tasty, blend of pungent sour and tangy citrus flavors.



Lineage: Cross of Sour Diesel and Tangie