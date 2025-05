"FLOWER STRAIN: SPRAY TAN GET THAT SUNNY SUMMER FEELING WITH THIS DELICIOUSLY TROPICAL HYBRID! A CROSS OF ORANGE COOKIES AND SUNDAE DRIVER, SPRAY TAN CAN TURN YOUR DAY INTO A MINI-VACATION WITH ITS, CAREFREE, BODY RELAXATION AND MIND ACTIVATING EFFECTS. RICH IN MYRCENE AND LIMONENE, SHE SMOKES SMOOTH AND LEAVES A CITRUSY, GASSY TASTE. SPRAY TAN IS A GREAT SATIVA DOMINANT STRAIN FOR DAILY USE.



ROSIN: GMO DESERVING OF ALL THE HYPE, GMO (AKA GARLIC COOKIES) IS ONE OF THE HEAVIEST HITTING INDICA HYBRIDS AVAILABLE, ECLIPSING THE SEDATING EFFECTS OF EVEN SOME OF THE STRONGEST PURE INDICA'S. THE FUNKY, FULL FLAVOR OF GARLIC, COFFEE, AND SWEET COOKIES COUPLED WITH ITS INTENSE HIGH MAKES GMO THE TOP CHOICE AMONG CANNABIS ENTHUSIASTS.



PHENOTYPE: HYBRID

LINEAGE: SPRAY TAN: SUNDAE DRIVER X ORANGE COOKIES GMO: GIRL SCOUT COOKIES X CHEMDAWG

FLAVOR PROFILE: GARLIC, CITRUS, FUNK

EFFECT PROFILE: RELAXED, HEAVY,SEDATED

THIS STATEMENT HAS NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. THIS PRODUCT IS NOT INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE."

