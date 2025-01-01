Hand crafted and exquisitely heavy, the Live Rosin Jelly Infused Pre-Roll is the next step on our quest for cannabis perfection. We injected exotic cultivars with Tier 1 Live Rosin Jelly, extracted from California’s finest fresh-frozen premium cannabis. The end result is an even burn, a handpicked flavor combo, and heavy hits you won’t find anywhere else.



Flower Strain: Spray Tan



Get that sunny summer feeling with this deliciously tropical hybrid! A cross of Orange Cookies and Sundae Driver, Spray Tan can turn your day into a mini-vacation with it’s, carefree, body relaxation and mind activating effects. Rich in Myrcene and Limonene, she smokes smooth and leaves a citrusy, gassy taste. Spray Tan is a great Sativa Dominant strain for daily use.



Rosin Strain: RS-11



Also known as Rainbow Sherbert #11, this true hybrid is like your favorite sweater, hugging you close, and keeping you warm, without slowing you down. It is also accompanied by euphoric and uplifting effects that sweep away your negative thoughts and put you in a meditative state.



Effect Profile: Euphoric, Creative, Relaxing

Flavor Profile: Tropical, Citrus, Gas

Lineage:

Spray Tan: Sundae Driver x Orange Cookies

RS-11: Pink Guava x OZK

read more