About this product
Hand crafted and exquisitely heavy, the Live Rosin Jelly Infused Pre-Roll is the next step on our quest for cannabis perfection. We injected exotic cultivars with Tier 1 Live Rosin Jelly, extracted from California’s finest fresh-frozen premium cannabis. The end result is an even burn, a handpicked flavor combo, and heavy hits you won’t find anywhere else.
Flower Strain: Spray Tan
Get that sunny summer feeling with this deliciously tropical hybrid! A cross of Orange Cookies and Sundae Driver, Spray Tan can turn your day into a mini-vacation with it’s, carefree, body relaxation and mind activating effects. Rich in Myrcene and Limonene, she smokes smooth and leaves a citrusy, gassy taste. Spray Tan is a great Sativa Dominant strain for daily use.
Rosin Strain: RS-11
Also known as Rainbow Sherbert #11, this true hybrid is like your favorite sweater, hugging you close, and keeping you warm, without slowing you down. It is also accompanied by euphoric and uplifting effects that sweep away your negative thoughts and put you in a meditative state.
Effect Profile: Euphoric, Creative, Relaxing
Flavor Profile: Tropical, Citrus, Gas
Lineage:
Spray Tan: Sundae Driver x Orange Cookies
RS-11: Pink Guava x OZK
Spray Tan x RS-11 | Sativa - Live Rosin Infused Pre-Roll - 1.6g Jelly Joint
About this brand
Heavy Hitters
Founded in 1996. Los Angeles born and raised. Family-owned and operated. Heavy Hitters remains driven by a relentless pursuit of crafting the perfect high. No shortcuts, no substitutes, no compromises.
With a legacy of delivering purity & potency that spans almost three decades, Heavy Hitters vapes rank among the bestselling premium cannabis products of all time. With more than 10 million units sold, our lineup features a complete range of oil types, formats, and purpose-built delivery platforms spanning vapes, edibles, infused pre-rolls, and beverages. Each Heavy Hitters product showcases our dedication to using only top-shelf input materials, unrivaled craftsmanship, and innovative production techniques resulting in the best-in-class cannabis experience for our customers.
From our humble California roots, Heavy Hitters is expanding its reach across the nation. Now available in New York, our mission remains steadfast: to bring the finest, most pure cannabis to enthusiasts everywhere.
License(s)
- CA, US: C11-0001429-LIC
- CA, US: CCL20-0000106
