Freshest, Full Spectrum Live Resin.



Bursting with complete flavor profiles and every unique terpene and cannabinoid that makes the originating flowers so extraordinary, LIVE by Heavy Hitters consists of the freshest full-spectrum concentrates available and are always exclusively cultivated from the season’s best crops.



A sweet earthy inhale followed by a Strawberry Banana exhale, the effects start off with a feeling of uplifting euphoria as a strong body-high begins to slowly build, leaving you in perfect state for a good night's sleep.



Effect Profile: Euphoric, Relaxed, Sleep



Taste Profile: Berry, Banana, Earthy



Lineage: Cross of Banana Kush and Strawberry Bubblegum