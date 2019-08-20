Strawberry Banana Full Spectrum Live Resin 1g Concentrate - Sugar (Hybrid)
About this product
Bursting with complete flavor profiles and every unique terpene and cannabinoid that makes the originating flowers so extraordinary, LIVE by Heavy Hitters consists of the freshest full-spectrum concentrates available and are always exclusively cultivated from the season’s best crops.
Cultivar Description
A sweet earthy inhale followed by a Strawberry Banana exhale, the effects start off with a feeling of uplifting euphoria as a strong body-high begins to slowly build, leaving you in perfect state for a good night's sleep.
Effect Profile: Euphoric, Relaxed, Sleep
Taste Profile: Berry, Banana, Earthy
Lineage: Cross of Banana Kush and Strawberry Bubblegum
About this strain
Strawberry Banana, also known as "Strawnana" for short, is an indica marijuana strain developed by DNA Genetics in collaboration with Serious Seeds. A genetic cross of Crockett’s Banana Kush and the “Strawberry” phenotype of Bubble Gum, Strawberry Banana inherited a sweet, fruity flavor, hence the name. Known for its heavy resin production and high-THC content, Strawberry Banana produces happy, peaceful effects that sharpen creativity and sensory awareness.
About this brand
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT.
NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.