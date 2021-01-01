Diamond harmonizes ULTRA premium flower and ULTRA potent 98%+ THC-A diamonds, providing a deep balanced body effect and flavorful filled smooth smoke flow.

The current strain offerings test at up to 60% THC!



Folded Tip | Small Batch | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke



Strawberry Chemdawg is a bright and shiny sativa-heavy hybrid, but you don’t need us to tell you: You’ll figure it out within minutes of your first taste. Fruity, sweet, and with a chemical kick, Strawberry Chemdawg knocks you into a creative space that’s relaxed yet active, focused yet euphoric. Gas up and taste the strawberries, and let Strawberry Chemdawg take you somewhere new.



Taste Profile: Sweet, Fruity, Earthy



Effect Profile: Calming, Creative, Euphoric



Lineage: Cross between Strawberry and Chemdawg