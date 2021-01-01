About this product
Diamond harmonizes ULTRA premium flower and ULTRA potent 98%+ THC-A diamonds, providing a deep balanced body effect and flavorful filled smooth smoke flow.
The current strain offerings test at up to 60% THC!
Folded Tip | Small Batch | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke
Strawberry Chemdawg is a bright and shiny sativa-heavy hybrid, but you don’t need us to tell you: You’ll figure it out within minutes of your first taste. Fruity, sweet, and with a chemical kick, Strawberry Chemdawg knocks you into a creative space that’s relaxed yet active, focused yet euphoric. Gas up and taste the strawberries, and let Strawberry Chemdawg take you somewhere new.
Taste Profile: Sweet, Fruity, Earthy
Effect Profile: Calming, Creative, Euphoric
Lineage: Cross between Strawberry and Chemdawg
About this brand
Heavy Hitters
A LEGACY OF PURITY, POTENCY, AND PURPOSE. SINCE 1996.
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT.
NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.
