Heavy Hitters’ Infused Pre-Rolls are made for those who want a little something extra. Each premium pre-roll is all nugs and no shake, with an infused concentrate that amplifies the already top-shelf high that you can expect from Heavy Hitters. Light up, and enjoy your favorite strain like it was your first time again.



Folded Tip | Concentrate Infused | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke



Heavy Hitters’ Strawberry Cough is a sativa strain with a happy, refreshing, cerebral effect that awakens your creativity. It has a sugary-sweet strawberry taste with earthy undertones, followed by a candied berry flavor that clings to your taste buds.



Taste Profile: Sweet Strawberry, Earthy, Candied Berry



Effect Profile: Happy, Creative, Uplifted, Energized



Lineage: Cross between Strawberry Fields and Haze

