The Reining Champ of cartridges, Heavy Hitters is made with 100% cannabis native terpenes and contains up to 95% THC. Available at licensed retailers in California and Nevada.
Heavy Hitters’ Strawberry Cough is a sativa strain with a happy, refreshing, cerebral effect that awakens your creativity. It has a sugary-sweet strawberry taste with earthy undertones, followed by a candied berry flavor that clings to your taste buds
Taste Profile: Sweet Strawberry, Earthy, Candied Berry
Effect Profile: Happy, Creative, Uplifted, Energized
Lineage: Cross between Strawberry Fields and Haze
Known for its sweet smell of fresh strawberries and an expanding sensation that can make even the most seasoned consumer cough, Strawberry Cough is a potent sativa marijuana strain with mysterious genetic origins. However, Strawberry Cough is thought to be a cross of Haze and Strawberry Fields. The skunky, berry flavors will capture your senses while the cerebral, uplifting effects provide an aura of euphoria that is sure to leave a smile on your face. Strawberry Cough is a great solution in times of elevated stress.
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT.
NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.