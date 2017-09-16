Strawberry Lemonade Live Resin Cartridge 0.5g (Sativa)
SativaTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
Freshest, Full Spectrum Live Resin.
Bursting with complete flavor profiles and every unique terpene and cannabinoid that makes the originating flowers so extraordinary, LIVE by Heavy Hitters consists of the freshest full-spectrum concentrates available and are always exclusively cultivated from the season’s best crops.
A delicious, earthy flavor balanced with the sweet and tart undertones of Strawberry Lemonade. This strain hits immediately as an uplifting mood enhancer that helps you focus and follow-through on activities before the Sativa effects slowly melt away into a warm, heavily relaxing, body effect.
Effect Profile: Uplifting, Focused, Relaxed
Taste Profile: Earthy, Sweet Tart
Lineage: Cross of Lemon OG and Strawberry Cough
About this strain
Strawberry Lemonade is a sativa-dominant strain that took 1st in High Times’ 2015 Denver Cannabis Cup as “Best Sativa Concentrate.” The supposed cross of Strawberry Cough and Lemon OG, Strawberry Lemonade stays true to form, exhibiting tangy aromas and flavors coupled with a heady onset and complementary body effects. Enjoy Strawberry Lemonade throughout the day, but don’t plan too far ahead as this strain can be whimsical and intensely relaxing.
Strawberry Lemonade effects
Reported by real people like you
186 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
59% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
53% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
44% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
8% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
25% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
22% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
22% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Heavy Hitters
A LEGACY OF PURITY, POTENCY, AND PURPOSE. SINCE 1996.
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT.
NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.
