Freshest, Full Spectrum Live Resin.



Bursting with complete flavor profiles and every unique terpene and cannabinoid that makes the originating flowers so extraordinary, LIVE by Heavy Hitters consists of the freshest full-spectrum concentrates available and are always exclusively cultivated from the season’s best crops.



A delicious, earthy flavor balanced with the sweet and tart undertones of Strawberry Lemonade. This strain hits immediately as an uplifting mood enhancer that helps you focus and follow-through on activities before the Sativa effects slowly melt away into a warm, heavily relaxing, body effect.



Effect Profile: Uplifting, Focused, Relaxed



Taste Profile: Earthy, Sweet Tart



Lineage: Cross of Lemon OG and Strawberry Cough