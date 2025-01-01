"Hand crafted and hedonistically heavy, Pure Live Rosin by Heavy Hitters puts flavor at the forefront and solvents completely out of the question. Packed with a robust terpene profile and full spectrum cannabinoids, each cartridge captures the unique characteristics of its strain, leading to a euphoric, flower-like experience. Pure Live Rosin is sourced from California's finest premium flower fresh frozen at peak maturity, extracted using all-natural processes (into five and six star ice water hash) and expertly decarbed. The result is a small batch, terpene-rich oil with exceptional taste.



Strawnana Ghost is a soothing indica that blends the sweet, fruity essence of Strawberry Banana with a mysterious, potent lineage. Its dense, trichome-coated buds exude a rich aroma of ripe berries, banana, and a hint of earthiness. This strain delivers a deeply relaxing body high paired with a gentle euphoria, making it ideal for unwinding after a long day. Strawnana Ghost is perfect for those seeking a flavorful, calming experience with long-lasting effects.



PHENOTYPE: Indica

LINEAGE: Strawberry Banana x Ghost OG

FLAVOR PROFILE: Sweet, Tropical, Berry

EFFECT PROFILE: Relaxing, Euphoric, Sleepy



