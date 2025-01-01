About this product
"Hand crafted and hedonistically heavy, Pure Live Rosin by Heavy Hitters puts flavor at the forefront and solvents completely out of the question. Packed with a robust terpene profile and full spectrum cannabinoids, each cartridge captures the unique characteristics of its strain, leading to a euphoric, flower-like experience. Pure Live Rosin is sourced from California's finest premium flower fresh frozen at peak maturity, extracted using all-natural processes (into five and six star ice water hash) and expertly decarbed. The result is a small batch, terpene-rich oil with exceptional taste.
Strawnana Ghost is a soothing indica that blends the sweet, fruity essence of Strawberry Banana with a mysterious, potent lineage. Its dense, trichome-coated buds exude a rich aroma of ripe berries, banana, and a hint of earthiness. This strain delivers a deeply relaxing body high paired with a gentle euphoria, making it ideal for unwinding after a long day. Strawnana Ghost is perfect for those seeking a flavorful, calming experience with long-lasting effects.
PHENOTYPE: Indica
LINEAGE: Strawberry Banana x Ghost OG
FLAVOR PROFILE: Sweet, Tropical, Berry
EFFECT PROFILE: Relaxing, Euphoric, Sleepy
This statement has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease."
Strawnana Ghost | Indica - 100% Pure Live Rosin Solventless Oil - 1G Vape Cartridge
Heavy HittersPre-rolls
About this brand
Heavy Hitters
Founded in 1996. Los Angeles born and raised. Family-owned and operated. Heavy Hitters remains driven by a relentless pursuit of crafting the perfect high. No shortcuts, no substitutes, no compromises.
With a legacy of delivering purity & potency that spans almost three decades, Heavy Hitters vapes rank among the bestselling premium cannabis products of all time. With more than 10 million units sold, our lineup features a complete range of oil types, formats, and purpose-built delivery platforms spanning vapes, edibles, infused pre-rolls, and beverages. Each Heavy Hitters product showcases our dedication to using only top-shelf input materials, unrivaled craftsmanship, and innovative production techniques resulting in the best-in-class cannabis experience for our customers.
From our humble California roots, Heavy Hitters is expanding its reach across the nation. Now available in New York, our mission remains steadfast: to bring the finest, most pure cannabis to enthusiasts everywhere.
License(s)
- CA, US: C11-0001429-LIC
- CA, US: CCL20-0000106
