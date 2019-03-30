About this product
Freshest, Full Spectrum Live Resin.
Bursting with complete flavor profiles and every unique terpene and cannabinoid that makes the originating flowers so extraordinary, LIVE by Heavy Hitters consists of the freshest full-spectrum concentrates available and are always exclusively cultivated from the season’s best crops.
A remarkably creamy, sweet hybrid with subtle hints of chocolate, Sundae Driver is a balanced blend that will make you feel balanced, too. Expect to feel happier and calmer, with an occasional body high to melt your stress away.
Cultivar: Sundae Driver
Type: Hybrid
Consistency: Sauce
Effect Profile: Balanced, Calming, Uplifted
Taste Profile: Sweet, Creamy, Chocolate
Lineage: Cross of FPOG and Grape Pie
About this strain
Sundae Driver, also known as "Sunday Driver," is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing FPOG with Grape Pie. The effects of this strain will make you feel balanced, calm, and happy. Sundae Driver has a sweet, mellow and creamy flavor. Growers say this strain comes in light green and purple buds that are drenched in trichomes.
Sundae Driver effects
Reported by real people like you
339 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
73% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
64% of people report feeling happy
Giggly
28% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
13% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
21% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
18% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
About this brand
Heavy Hitters
A LEGACY OF PURITY, POTENCY, AND PURPOSE. SINCE 1996.
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT.
NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.
