Freshest, Full Spectrum Live Resin.



Bursting with complete flavor profiles and every unique terpene and cannabinoid that makes the originating flowers so extraordinary, LIVE by Heavy Hitters consists of the freshest full-spectrum concentrates available and are always exclusively cultivated from the season’s best crops.



A remarkably creamy, sweet hybrid with subtle hints of chocolate, Sundae Driver is a balanced blend that will make you feel balanced, too. Expect to feel happier and calmer, with an occasional body high to melt your stress away.



Cultivar: Sundae Driver

Type: Hybrid

Consistency: Sauce

Effect Profile: Balanced, Calming, Uplifted

Taste Profile: Sweet, Creamy, Chocolate

Lineage: Cross of FPOG and Grape Pie