Solventless, whole flower flavor. 100% Pure Live Rosin.

Hand crafted and hedonistically heavy, Pure Live Rosin by Heavy Hitters puts flavor at the forefront and solvents completely out of the question. Packed with a robust terpene profile and full spectrum cannabinoids, each cartridge captures the unique characteristics of its strain, leading to a euphoric, flower-like experience. Pure Live Rosin is sourced from California's finest premium flower fresh frozen at peak maturity, extracted using all-natural processes (into five and six star ice water hash) and expertly decarbed. The result is a small batch, terpene-rich oil with exceptional taste.



Sunset Cake is an indica-leaning hybrid strain descended from Wedding Cake and London Poundcake #75. The bud features a sweet lemon-citrus aroma with notes of vanilla and pine. Effects are more Sativa-like, with boosts in cerebral energy making it a perfect daytime choice.



Strain Type: Hybrid

Taste Profile: Vanilla, Pine, Lemon

Effect Profile: Calming, Happy, Relaxed

Lineage: Wedding Cake X London Poundcake #75



