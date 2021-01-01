About this product
Diamond harmonizes ULTRA premium flower and ULTRA potent 98%+ THC-A diamonds, providing a deep balanced body effect and flavorful filled smooth smoke flow.
The current strain offerings test at up to 60% THC!
Folded Tip | Small Batch | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke
An earthy, sweet berry-flavored ticket to a head full of ideas and a relaxed, loosened-up body, Sunset Sherbet is an excellent hybrid for stress-free afternoons on the couch. Enjoy creative thinking, a calmed body, and a deliciously sweet flavor profile that tastes as sunny as you’ll feel.
Taste Profile: Sweet Berry, Earthy, Candy
Effect Profile: Relaxed, Imaginative, Happy
Lineage: Cross of GSC and Pink Panties
About this brand
Heavy Hitters
A LEGACY OF PURITY, POTENCY, AND PURPOSE. SINCE 1996.
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT.
NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.
