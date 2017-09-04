About this product
Super Jack - Diamond Infused Pre-Rolls | 2.5G 5-Pack (Sativa)
SativaTHC 20%CBD —
About this strain
Super Jack, also known as "Super Jack Herer" and "Super Silver Jack," is a sativa marijuana strain. Super Jack mixes Super Silver Haze with the illustrious Jack Herer to create a sweet, spiced blend with a rich buttery aroma. The potent effects spark creativity and provides an uplifting boost of energy. Super Jack is a great daytime strain that will calm any anxieties and propel you through your day.
